File photo of Víctor Fernández, lawyer for the family of Berta Cáceres. EFE / Gustavo Amador



Tegucigalpa, Nov 10 (EFE) .- The delay in the sentence against the Honduran Roberto David Castillo for the murder in 2016 of the environmentalist Berta Cáceres worries the family and their lawyers because they fear that this will not allow the perpetrators to be brought to justice crime intellectuals.

In an interview with Efe, Víctor Fernández, one of Cáceres’s family’s lawyers, said on Wednesday that passing the sentence against Castillo would help “close a cycle” and “avoid (the) revictimization.”

“If the cycle is not closed, it is a kind of re-victimization for Berta’s family, the Civic Council of Popular and Indigenous Organizations of Honduras (COPINH) and the national and international community that is demanding a closure of this phase,” he said.

If this cycle against Castillo is not concluded, according to Fernández, it will not be possible to continue “the persecution of the intellectual authors” of the murder of Berta Cáceres, and stressed the importance of “not giving weapons to the perpetrators of this crime so that they think it is possible. impunity”.

The lawyer believes that there is already more than enough time that the Sentencing Court has had to dictate the sentence that Castillo, who was executive president of the company Desarrollos Energéticos SA (DESA), in charge of the Agua Zarca hydroelectric dam, when Cáceres was assassinated.

Castillo was found guilty on July 5 as the intellectual author of the murder of Berta Cáceres, who was the coordinator and co-founder of COPINH.

The environmentalist, who was shot dead on March 2, 2016 at her home in La Esperanza, western part of the country, opposed the construction of Agua Zarca, on the Gualcarque River, considering that it caused damage to the environment, mainly to the communities of the Lenca ethnic group.

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

The sentence will give “certainty that access to justice was (had),” said Fernández, who expressed concern about the delays in the reading of the sentence against Castillo, a Honduran military man who could be sentenced to 20 or 25 years in prison. .

“There is a ruling and a pending sentence that we do not know how it will be prepared, we are concerned that after so much time the Sentencing Court does not collect exactly what happened in the trial, does not argue correctly based on the evidence evacuated and the jurisprudence of doctrine, “he explained.

The delays in reading the resolution would make it “vulnerable” and “susceptible to an appeal, and the case may be thwarted,” the lawyer stressed.

The family of the indigenous leader hopes that the sentence will be drawn up “correctly, all the evidence is evaluated, that there is no fanciful interpretation, because that makes her vulnerable and makes it possible for an appeal against her to prosper,” Fernández said.

He added that the struggle of Berta Cáceres’ family is not over yet, because “the intellectual authorship, the reversal of the concession (of the dam) and the entire process of repairing the damage caused are still missing.”

POWER STRUCTURE

The environmentalist’s family faces “a power structure, the economic structure that murdered Berta Cáceres, which is not only (Roberto) David Castillo, it is the DESA company, the national and international financial system that financed and even continues benefiting the businessmen “who benefited from the concession of the hydroelectric dam, he emphasized.

The case of the environmentalist is one of the “most impactful in recent times in the country and should have priority to issue the sentence,” said Fernández, who expressed concern about the functioning of the Honduran justice system.

“We are entering a political maelstrom, possibly these resources or cases will not be resolved by the current Court (Supreme of Justice) and when things are not resolved within the term established by law, they are subject to manipulation,” he added.

This type of manipulation occurs “more in societies like ours, in States like ours, so vulnerable, so subjected to pressure, interventions and interference of all kinds,” said Berta Cáceres’ family lawyer.