As any parent knows, babies are prone to respiratory infections. But a new study shows that the childhood immune system is stronger than most people think and outperforms the adult immune system in fighting new pathogens.

Children’s immune systems have a reputation for being weak

The child’s immune system has a reputation for being weak and underdeveloped compared to an adult. But the comparison isn’t entirely fair, says Donna Farber, Ph.D., a professor of microbiology and immunology and a George H. Humphreys II professor. Surgical Sciences at Columbia University’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Babies get many respiratory illnesses from viruses, such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus. Compared to adults. But unlike adults, babies see these viruses for the first time.

“Adults don’t get sick as often because we have memories of these viruses that protect us.” Says Farber. “Whereas everything the baby finds is new to them.”

They leveled the playing field and only tested the ability of the immune system

In the new study, Farber and his colleagues leveled the playing field and only tested the immune system’s ability to respond to a new pathogen. Essentially removing any contribution from immune memories.

For direct comparison, the researchers harvested naive T cells, immune cells that have never encountered a pathogen, from both adult and baby mice. The cells were placed in an adult mouse infected with a virus.

In the competition to eradicate the virus, infant T cells won comfortably: naive T cells from baby mice detected lower levels of the virus than adult cells, and infant cells proliferated faster and traveled in greater numbers to the site of infection, rapidly building a strong defense against the virus. A laboratory comparison found similar improvements among human infants compared to adult T cells.

“We were looking at naive T cells that had never been activated, so it was a surprise that they behaved differently based on age,” says Farber. “What this is saying is that the baby’s immune system is robust, efficient and can rid itself of pathogens in the first few years of life. In some ways, it may be even better than the immune system of adults, as it is designed to respond to a multitude of new pathogens. “

The findings also help explain why vaccines are particularly effective in childhood.

That seems to be happening in the case of COVID. “SARS-CoV-2 is new to absolutely everyone, so now we are seeing a natural, side-by-side comparison of the immune systems of adults and babies,” says Farber. “And the children are doing much better. Adults faced with a new pathogen react more slowly. That gives the virus a chance to replicate more, and that’s when you get sick. “

The findings also help explain why vaccines are particularly effective in childhood, when T cells are very strong. “This is the time to get vaccinated and you don’t have to worry about getting multiple shots in that time,” says Farber. “Any child living in the world, particularly before we started wearing masks, is exposed to a large number of new antigens every day. They are already handling multiple exhibitions. “

Study could lead to better vaccine designs for children

“Most vaccine formulations and doses are the same for all ages, but understanding the different immune responses in childhood suggests that we can use lower doses for children and could help us design vaccines that are more effective for this group. old, ”says Farber.

Related Notes:

TRAGEDY! Doctor murdered while sleeping in his room

Omicron versus Delta: How to differentiate between the two?

They point out that the evolution of omicron occurred in a person …