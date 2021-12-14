Sonora Grill is one of the most popular restaurant chain brands in Mexico and its specialty in cuts has made it famous in this segment, only a video claims to show that this powerful brand sells fake cuts of meat and on social media this thesis adds more of a million views, in the video of TikTok where the argument has been proved.

The restaurant chain has become an emblem and has achieved the distinction as a casual place to have lunch or dinner for being a benchmark that to date has no waste and if all the potential as a brand, with the value that recognizes this and that gives you the challenge of being able to innovate in the market and do it strategically.

Sonora Grill’s last big hoax

Sonora Grill has been exhibited by the user Eduardo Sada in TikTok And in his video, which has more than a million views, he acknowledges that the restaurant chain was unable to improve his complaint, which, after exhibiting the consistency of the false cut, only provoked the waiter’s laughter and an unsubstantiated argument from the chef in charge.

“When they told them (about the deception with the fake cut of meat) they sent a chef cook, that his argument was ‘that’s how they give them to us’, so nothing to talk to him. And the waiter just laughed out of pain, “he explains in his video.

To prove his point, the TikTok user has produced a video showing what a Rib Eye cut actually looks like by cooking it himself, so the difference in appearance and consistency is considerable.

“I did not find the one they sell themselves, but get an idea. I have eaten it at Sonora Grill Palmas ”, explained the user, within his material that becomes an increasingly participatory exercise on the part of the consumer, in promoting the quality of the products he consumes and evidencing bad practices on the part of the brands , in an exercise that does not have waste, on the contrary, reveals the value that there is in innovation in quality control.

The video that evidenced the fake cut of Sonora Grill:

With this video he demonstrated Ribeye’s authentic eye cut:

@sadaeduardo Reply to @ mascorp00 I did not find the one they sell themselves but get an idea. I have eaten it at Sonoragrill Palmas. ♬ original sound – SadaEduardo

