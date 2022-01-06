They exhibit Chedraui for the sale of acitrón; sell it before it runs out

Social networks like Twitter can be a medium where many brands are exposed by consumers themselves. This is the case of a tweeter who recently posted a complaint against the Chedraui retail store for selling acitrón in its branches despite the fact that its consumption is prohibited in Mexico, since the biznagas, plants from which the pulp for this food is obtained, is They are in danger of extinction.

The post of the user identified as @Rushky_theHusky, It exhibits with two photographs the sale of this food in a branch of Chedraui.

“That #biznaga’s # acitron is in danger of extinction, it seems that #Chedraui likes to sell it before it literally runs out,” says the user.

That he #acitron from #biznaga is in danger of extinction, it seems that #chedraui he likes to sell it before it literally runs out. pic.twitter.com/zcr84QDWUl – Rushky the Whuskey (@Rushky_theHusky) January 5, 2022

The publication has several interactions from various Internet users, who have supported the tweeter to generate the digital pulse to comment on this.

What is acitrón and why is its consumption prohibited?

Acitrón is a traditional sweet that is used in various Mexican dishes such as chiles en nogada and rosca de reyes, but its consumption is prohibited in Mexico. because its elaboration puts in danger of extinction a globose cactus known as Echinocactus platyacanthus and other native biznagas of Mexico and the American continent.

Given these data, the biznagas was classified as a protected species by the SAGARPA in 2005, a measure that limited the exploitation of this and other varieties for food purposes, although it is still illegally cut and used for the production of acitrón.

Therefore, its extraction, trade and consumption represents a federal crime, as indicated by the Official Mexican Standard NOM-059-SEMARNAT-2010.

Target of illegal traffickers and extractors

This sweet made from the cross is highly coveted by illegal traffickers and extractors. For this reason, the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) It deploys operations and monitors the states where the biznagas and their derivatives are extracted and traded.

The agency points out that some of the entities with the greatest incidence in the illegal trade of biznagas are Aguascalientes, Baja California, Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas.

“Refusing to include the #acitrón in traditional Mexican dishes such as crystallized sweets or #RoscaDeReyes, reduces the threat that has put a globose cactus that provides enormous environmental services on the edge of extinction,” says a tweet from Profepa.

