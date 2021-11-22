EFE.- The European Medicines Agency (EMA) began on Monday to evaluate a request from Janssen, from the American pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson, to administer a booster injection of its single-dose vaccine two months after the first in people over 18 years of age.

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has already studied, in an “accelerated evaluation” process, the data submitted by the company to support the need for a second dose, including the results of a study of more than 14,000 adults who received a second injection or placebo two months after the initial dose.

The EMA could announce the conclusions of its assessment within “a few weeks”, unless additional information is needed from the pharmacist.

It may interest you: Europe will evaluate possible emergency use of Pfizer pills against Covid-19

Janssen’s vaccine, which is based on an adenoviral vector derived from an adenovirus that causes the common cold in humans, has already been authorized in the European Union (EU) since last March, but with a single dose, in people over 18 years of age, the scenario that was effective in clinical trials.

What’s more, the agency has already endorsed the adult booster dose of the Pfizer / BioNtech and Moderna vaccines, both based on messenger RNA, six months after the second dose, although the decision to resort to that injection is the prerogative of the national authorities of each country, based on different factors, including the spread of the virus, the availability of vaccines and the capacity of the national health system.

Last week, Marco Cavaleri, head of Vaccination Strategy at the EMA, stressed that “booster doses will play an important part in the vaccination strategy” underway in the EU, especially given the increase in infections and hospitalizations in the region due to Covid-19.

In addition, he specified that the interval of at least 6 months between the second and third dose has been concluded from the available data, but “it would be fully understood if the countries decide to bet on some flexibility regarding the interval and consider an earlier point to administer that booster dose. “

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed