The National Association of Federal Inspection Type Establishments (ANETIF), during the 39th ordinary general assembly of the body, elected as new president Jesus Huerta Urquides. The association seeks the modernization of the meat industry and its derivatives, in order to raise quality standards for the benefit of public health and consumer satisfaction.

The new leader declared that his main objective will be continue to promote the growth of the meat industry in MexicoTherefore, it will work hand in hand with the Federal Government to promote the opening of new markets abroad and generate growth.

Likewise, he expressed the need to update the rules that currently govern Federal Inspection Type establishments (TIF) so as not to be at a disadvantage in the face of competing countries.

“One of the first tasks that we will do will be to review the strategic planning before the new normal that we are living, reviewing strengths and weaknesses to generate new objectives, open protocols for new species and products, since Mexican meat products are recognized worldwide for their quality and safety”, He expressed.

The also CEO of Norson Alimentos, partner TIF 66, replaces Mario Gorena Mireles, who was in charge of ANETIF for the last four years.

Among the goals achieved by the outgoing president of the association are the creation of the federal inspection and verification point “Loginspec”; the recognition so that the TIF Establishment Certification Body (OCETIF) can issue the Safe Quality Food (SQF) certificate endorsed by the SQF institute of the United States, as well as develop the joint inspection project to favor exporters of meat products .

At the 39th Ordinary General Assembly, the president of the National Agricultural Council (CNA), Juan Cortina GallardoHe pointed out that the agricultural sector continues to demonstrate its resilience and that, despite the economic contractions, the sector has continued to grow thanks to the livestock sector. He added that ANETIF has managed to modernize the meat industry and its derivatives.

Francisco Javier Trujillo Arriaga, Director-in-Chief of the National Service for Agrifood Health, Safety and Quality (SENASICA) and the representatives of Granjas Carroll, Kekén and Qualtia, among others, thanked Mario Gorena for his management and activism in defense of the organization over four years at the helm and welcomed the new president, whom they invited to continue working together to strengthen the industry.

RGP