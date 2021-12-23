Users in social networks have defended a consumer practice at Walmart where a customer ate a chicken in the store and didn’t pay for it.

The retail stores (physical) offer the sale of retail products in large closed spaces, where brands give consumers confidence so that they can access a wide variety of articles and foods that they can take and later go to the respective checkout boxes. and finish your purchase process. Among the stores that choose to choose this type of service, there are large brands such as Walmart, Sam’s Club, Costco, Bodega Aurrerá, among others; However, in these stores there is a common occurrence for some consumers, due to the easy reach of these products in such large spaces, the ant robbery.

Ant theft is a crime committed inside companies, mainly by their visitors, workers and even suppliers, who choose to take some small relatively “simple” products to hide or consume, being a somewhat constant problem in Mexico. According to the Mexican Association of Private Security Companies (AMESP), these thefts have managed to register up to 24 billion dollars annually, so in effect, it is a problem experienced daily in a considerable number of stores and establishments.

A Twitter user who visited Walmart has exhibited a ant robbery practice by a consumer, where this ate part of a rotisserie chicken at the store and left it incomplete in one of its corridors, showing that clearly did not pay for food, to which he mentions “it’s okay to eat the grapes from the Walmart bich @ s, but this is another level now.”

Faced with this situation, some other users have appeared on the scene defending Walmart’s consumer practice, who conclude that this action has been taken “out of necessity.”

My mother told me that as a child she and her sister lived with her uncle and many times they did not have money to eat, so they would go to a supermarket and ask for ham or those meals that they prepared and secretly ate them inside the supermarket. I once saw a lady and a boy doing that: ((( – ☠️ Ramirez (@marimar_sin_mar) December 21, 2021

Hunger is poor, the strategies to overcome it are desperation! – marua (@ marht3) December 21, 2021

I can only observe hunger and great need. Someone is desperate. Hope your need ends soon. – #Compa Amitai (@CompaInsurgente) December 21, 2021

It’s called Hunger and it’s good that I calm it down for a few hours. – Mario Frias (@mariofrias_p) December 22, 2021

This type of situation where robberies ant are constantly witnessed in this type of stores manage to represent millionaire losses for brands. Although this type of problem could be eradicated a bit with the increase in security in these, this “solution” could also considerably affect the customer’s shopping experience, which could feel somewhat uncomfortable when being watched all the time when when choosing your products to buy.

Various brands from different industries can suffer from this type of situation, as was the attempt a while ago to ant robbery in a Sam’s Club that was frustrated by some workers, since “clients” hid belongings of the brand under their clothes to avoid paying for them and try to leave the store.

