65.9 percent of Mexicans will not take advantage of the Good End 2021 promotions, but the majority of those surveyed by the Strategic Communication Cabinet (GCE) does think that the largest commercial event in the country will generate an important economic spill, which will help the recovery of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

According to the Buen Fin 2021 Study, carried out by the consultancy, only three out of 10 people plan to make a purchase in the cheapest week in Mexico.

The GCE conducted a survey at the start of offers at the national level and found that 60 percent of Mexicans do know the dates on which the event will take place, but, for the most part, those who do not want to spend on the Good Fin, not even after receiving their fortnight, they argued lack of money as the main reason.

Likewise, another party said they were aware of the tricks that some brands and companies use, such as misleading offers or price increases, which has led them to consider their true need to purchase a product, generating disinterest in the event that ends on 16 December. November.

Another of the frequently mentioned reasons is the fear of crowds in stores in the face of the latent Covid-19 pandemic and its risks of contagion.

According to the study of GCE, Mexicans consider that the only benefits, but limited, that are obtained in the Good End are price discounts, free shipping, rewards in points or electronic purses, 2 × 1 purchases and, the most sought after, months without interest in Credit cards.

In addition, 64 percent of those over 18 years of age who were surveyed considered that this year they will generate more sales than in 2020, the toughest stage of the health crisis that left only 238.9 billion pesos in economic loss.

However, most of the citizens dismiss the Good End as an event destined mainly to benefit entrepreneurs, followed by consumers and then businesses, shops and the Government.

Good End 2021

Although just over half of those surveyed by GCE have made a purchase during the previous 10 editions of the commercial event, on Good End 2021 5 percent plan to invest less than 1,000 pesos and a quarter will pay more than 5,000 pesos in products.

The Communication Cabinet report also shows the consumption habits of Mexicans during the Good End, which began in 2011 with an 80 percent average satisfaction from consumers since then.

For example, this year the most sought after, according to the survey, will be household appliances (43%), clothing and footwear (13.7%) and cell phones and tablets (10%); payment methods will be led by cash, followed by credit, debit, digital and some departmental cards.

With this trend, says the Strategic Communication Cabinet, the persistence of traditional payment methods is demonstrated, which reinforces the idea of ​​56 percent of those interviewed about the preference to go in person to the stores of their choice, since the factor Distrust of online purchases does not diminish in discount events as large as the Good End, despite the increase in eCommerce and the call for its use since the pandemic.

Now read:

Invest or spend on the Good End? This is the difference

In this Good End, some Claro Shop products are already getting ready to conquer the boxes

User creates thread with the best Good End promotions and wins over the networks