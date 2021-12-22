James cameron Y Denis Villeneuve have shared a conversation sponsored by Variety in which they did not hesitate to praise each other. One of the most striking moments of their talk was when they began to talk about the director’s adaptation of ‘Dune’ of the extraordinary ‘Arrival’.

“Dune is really epic”

As expected, the author of ‘Avatar’ highlighted the virtues of the adaptation of the novel by Frank Herbert made by Villeneuve, which he did not hesitate to compare with ‘The Lord of the Rings’, but he also took the opportunity to launch a blow against the Marvel films:

What amazes me about ‘Dune’ is that it is truly epic. When I use the word epic, I use it in a very specific way, that is, like a David Lean movie, or very much like the ‘Lord of the Rings’ movies. But when I think of movies that have epic situations, like let’s say a Marvel Universe movie where entire cities are destroyed and things like that, they don’t seem epic to me.

There are many directors who have criticized Marvel cinema since Martin Scorsese did it, but the case of Cameron is different, since he has not talked about the films – although at the time he already commented that he expected us to get tired of them, which has not happened – but from his action scenes. There I think there is a reason for it, because more than once it seems that they focus more on accumulating explosions and destruction without there being a concern behind staging so that they really look.

Curiously, Cameron’s statements follow the same line as those made by Villeneuve in September, in which he pointed out that “too many Marvel movies are nothing more than a short and paste of others“, but with how well they work at the box office it is not that they have a need to stop doing it…