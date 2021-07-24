During the last Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase held on the occasion of E3 2021, Sad Cat Studios presented to the world Replaced, a new indie title with a futuristic setting that will take place in a Cyberpunk world under an artistic style enhanced by the use of pixelart.

As those who saw the event will know, the title will arrive at launch on Xbox Game Pass, and now Replaced developers discuss their Xbox deal to make this possible, which has led them to ensure that Microsoft really cares about indie games.

Replaced Developers Discuss Their Xbox Deal

In an interview with the people of twinfinite, the co-founder of the study, Igor Gritsay, assured that the key to the Agreement to make Replaced exclusive to Xbox it resides in that the company led by Phil Spencer really cares about the indie market.

The biggest part of the association for us is that Microsoft really cares about the indie market. Otherwise, well, there would be far fewer games on all platforms. They really give small studios the opportunity to produce something and provide marketing awareness to people. I’d say for independent studios, I can’t even think of a scam (with the Microsoft partnership) because they provide funding and marketing reach.

In addition, Gritsay assured that Game Pass is a fantastic opportunity for this type of development, since it allows them the possibility of reaching more public, although he is aware that the wide range of titles that Microsoft’s service has can be a stumbling block in their way. However, he also stated that, as detailed in the reports, Game Pass increases sales of these types of titles, so it is a fantastic situation for them.