Even if WandaVision (Matt Shakman, 2021) and Loki (Kate Herron, 2021) have already concluded, as they are productions related to others in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they are under constant review. References, narrative links between one and the other events are sought, as well as hints of humor between films, series and comics. However, a TikTok user may have gone beyond reading to find something that had not been discovered, until now.

It’s about the user BrianFantastic, who found a particular coincidence in the final chapters of WandaVision Y Loki. The 27th minute with 30 seconds of both series could be connected to each other. So far, it may not seem new, since almost everything when it happens in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is related. But perhaps not in such a detailed way as this time.

Right at that moment, Wanda Maximoff is completing her transformation as the Scarlet Witch in her series, while “The One Who Remains” or a version of Kang the Conqueror, explains to Sylvie and Loki the possibility of them assuming command of the Authority of Time Variation (TVA). “The one who remains” interrupts his speech, becomes silent, begins to look around in amazement and in the ambient sound thunder is heard, also present in the scene of WandaVision. So this version of Kang the Conqueror says, “We have just crossed the threshold.”

What can this curiosity mean between WandaVision Y Loki inside Marvel?

It may be just a coincidence and it is unlikely that Marvel and Disney will come out to clarify any kind of debate or rumor about it. However, it is still curious. Especially if you take into account another detail: after Wanda Maximoff completed her transformation, Agatha Harkness tells her: “You don’t know what you’ve done.”

Among the possible readings of that phrase, one may be that the Scarlet Witch’s new powers allow her to influence time. Remember that WandaVision Y Loki they are already connected to each other from the explanation in relation to the “being nexus”. What is this? In What If ..?, # 35, published in 1992, they were defined as “rare individual entities with the power to affect the probabilities and thus the future“.

So, by expanding her powers, Scarlet Witch transformed into a nexus being of such dimensions that “He who remains” loses control of what happens? Another possible explanation for this relationship between WandaVision Y Loki, assuming that Marvel has not left this connection to chance, is that that moment in which the variant of Kang the Conqueror is surprised is when Wanda recreates a reality in which Vision and his children find themselves; Another option is when she hears the voice of her children from another reality, already turned into the Scarlet Witch and, perhaps, traveling through time with her powers.

Loki will have a second season while Wanda Maximoff will appear in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness (Sam Raimi, 2022). Perhaps through these productions this new debate about Marvel will be clarified.

