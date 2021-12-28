A Pokémon fan has discovered that the First Generation Pokémon Porygon is made up of literally 50 polygons. The classic pocket monster is a Normal-type Pokémon that was created by Silph Co. at the Cinnabar Laboratory in Kanto. Porygon is an artificial Pokémon made entirely of programming code, allowing it to exist in cyberspace. It is also the first Pokémon created by computer programming.

Porygon is one of the most recognized Pokémon outside of the Pokémon franchise. However, this recognition has come at a cost. “Electric Soldier Porygon”, Porygon’s debut episode in the Pokémon anime series, caused absolute panic when it first aired in 1997. In one of the final scenes of that episode, Pikachu used Lightning, which caused flashes of blue and red on television screens across Japan. These flashes caused photosensitivity epileptic seizures in many children, and the episode was eventually banned. Of the 151 original Pokémon, Porygon has gotten a relatively bad reputation thanks to this incident and extensive media coverage of it.

On reddit, user Sorakannabinol has shared his discovery that Porygon is made up of 50 polygons. Porygon’s physical appearance appears relatively straightforward at first glance, with a pink polyhedral head with a blue beak, hexagonal eyes, and a pink-blue polyhedral body with triangular blue feet and a rectangular prism tail. According to the redditor, the Pokémon is actually made of multiple polygons, something that he set out to confirm on his own after not finding information about it on the Internet. The user explains how he reached his conclusion, writing: “I couldn’t find any information about it, so I just counted them by looking at the models on the wiki. 6 for the tail. 7 for each leg. 10 for the body. 20 for the body. head”.

Porygon’s reputation has improved since the 1990s. The artificial Pokémon has appeared in various video games over the years, including the most recent Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl. In fact, fans can find Porygon and his variations, including Porygon2, on BDSP. To evolve their Porygon into Porygon2 and Porygon-Z, players need to own an item and trade it with a friend. This makes Porygon especially valued by those who prefer to evolve a Pokémon instantly through artificial means than by leveling up a Pokémon over time. Porygon-Z is especially notable because it is the only second evolution Pokémon that can be level one, as it does not need to level up to evolve from its previous stages.

Although the fact that Sorakannabinol has 50 polygons does not appear to have been previously revealed on the internet, reactions to the post on Reddit have been positive. Despite being one of the oldest Pokémon in the franchise, it is impressive that data continues to be discovered, and perhaps there are many more details of the Generation One Pokémon that are not yet known. As Porygon is one of the more easily recognizable Pokémon, the artificial creature is likely to appear in future Pokémon games. The appreciation for Porygon may grow now that fans know that its 50-polygon shape has probably influenced its name.