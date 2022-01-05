This is how Norton Crypto works

Norton Crypto is all about a feature available in Norton 360 that we can use to mine cryptocurrencies when our PC is idle. In addition to having a device that meets the system requirements, we also have to activate Norton Crypto on our device, as it does not work without our permission.

The currency that this software undermines is Ethereum. The returns are transferred to a Norton wallet hosted in the cloud. The reason Norton has included this feature is to protect users from installing other mining scripts that may be dangerous or modified to mine hacker accounts. In this way, users can transfer the contents of the wallet to Coinbase for withdrawals.

Norton is looking to add more currencies in the future. It should be noted that this function to mine it’s not free, Norton will charge users the 15% of what they mine. On the other hand, transferring the cryptocurrency to Coinbase between blockchain networks will also incur additional transaction fees.