If you are one of those who were able to play the Elden Ring closed beta, you may have noticed that the region in which From Software let us play is huge. The stage allowed us to cover a lot of ground and only huge barriers prevented us explore more about the Midlands.

However, it is enough to put an obstacle in front of the players for them to decide to jump it. This has been how several users have managed to overcome these walls, forcing the game to place the character on forbidden terrain. For example, the user _Bilbo Baggins has taken a walk through these new areas, discovering everything.

It is more than 1 hour and 20 minutes of exploration, with several highlights. One of them is at 8:28, when he runs into an unprecedented enemy such as a giant bear, quite grumpy. At minute 18:40 he comes across a painting, in a cabin similar to the one we can visit on the edge of the Elden Ring beta. Its meaning is a complete mystery.

At 26 minutes there is a meeting with one of the merchants, the first one we found in the church after reaching the Necrolimbus. We can also see at minute 27:17 a Pumpkin Head, boss we can defeat in one of the dungeons. At 31:23, next to the entrance to another dungeon, the ghostly figure of an NPC that cannot be interacted with is seen.

The truth is that the whole video is worth it, since you can see structures, landscapes and buildings that had not been revealed. A curious detail is that many times you must walk on the rocks, as the ground is not solid, so we will fall into the void if we try to advance in that way.