There are secrets that we continue to discover from this cult anime

At the moment, Akira is broadcasting the platform Youtube in Japan. It will be free until December 28. To tell the truth, on the occasion of the end of the year holidays in the country is that people have time to watch their favorite movies and, probably, find out all the details that make up them.

And, it should be noted, that the details have not been missing from Akira. But the user of Twitter HikozaTwi (via My Game News Flash) made an interesting observation. At approximately 38 minutes there is a caution sign on various medical equipment. Also, it seems that they have written it in English, however, it is Japanese in Latin alphabet.

In its English translation, we can interpret it as: “Why do we have to complete this far? Enough is enough!”

And, to tell the truth, no one had stated before that there was a complaint in the film, which is why it has caused us so much admiration. Although there are many details that have escaped us from this anime, we know that this cult anime film represented a job

It’s amazing that after all these years, people still find things in Akira. Are there any secret parts, complaints or jokes to discover? Originally a manga, Akira debuted in 1982 and ended its run in 1990.. Creator Katsuhiro Otomo adapted it into a feature film in 1988, writing the script and directing the film. It has become one of the most influential manga and anime in history, and its imprint on popular culture continues to be felt even today.

Earlier this year, Kotaku reported how the anime seemed to predict some recent unrest, including Covid-19 and its impact on the Tokyo Olympics. At times, it seemed that Otomo had almost predicted the future, or at least some elements of it.

Last summer, Akira received a 4K remaster on Blu-ray. Anime, like manga, is a visual feast.

Akira Synopsis:

Akira takes place in the year 2019, 31 years have passed since the outbreak of the Third World War, in the fictional city of Neo-Tokyo, Shotaro Kaneda goes out together with his bōsōzoku motorcycle gang, called the Capsules, to fight against a gang rival known as the Clowns. However, Kaneda’s best friend, Tetsuo Shima, suffers an accident when his motorcycle crashes into Takashi, an expected boy who was freed from a secret government laboratory by a dissident underground revolutionary organization. Takashi is captured by armed soldiers, Tetsuo is hospitalized, and the police arrest Kaneda and his gang. During police questioning, Kaneda meets Kei, a young member of a dissident revolutionary group. Kaneda manages to help her out and sets her free along with her gang members.

Colonel Shikishima and Doctor Onishi discover that Tetsuo possesses psychic powers similar to those of Akira, an Espera boy who caused the destruction of Tokyo 31 years ago when his powers spiraled out of control, causing World War III in the anime universe of Akira. Kiyoko, another waiting girl, has visions of the future destruction of Neo-Tokio, and the Colonel orders Doctor Onishi to kill Tetsuo in case his powers get out of control. Meanwhile, Tetsuo manages to flee the hospital and reunite with his girlfriend Kaori. They both decide to escape from Neo-Tokio by stealing Kaneda’s motorcycle. Tetsuo and Kaori are caught by the Clowns, but Kaneda and his gang rescue them. Suddenly, Tetsuo begins to suffer severe headaches, the police appear out of nowhere along with Doctor Onishi and take Tetsuo back to the hospital..

Later in Akira, Kaneda saves Kei from being attacked by law enforcement. Kei leads Kaneda to the rebel operations center. They intend to kidnap Tetsuo and after hearing the plan, Kaneda decides to cooperate with them. Meanwhile, Takashi, Kiyoko and Masaru – another boy awaited – try to kill Tetsuo to no avail.. Tetsuo reacts with incredible violence destroying the hospital and killing several guards in his madness to get revenge on the espers. Kaneda, Kei, and the Colonel try to stop Tetsuo, but all their efforts are in vain. Tetsuo discovers that after the city’s explosion, Akira’s recovered body parts were dissected apart and stored in a cryogenic state in an underground warehouse located in the new Olympic stadium in the old city of Tokyo. After this, Tetsuo flees the scene. This is where the incredible story of the cult anime film begins.

