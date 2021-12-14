Today we know that these researchers, together with those from the University of Brescia, the CNIT and the Secure Mobile Networking Lab, have published a complete investigation that shows that it is possible to “extract” passwords and manipulate traffic on a WiFi chip by attacking Bluetooth components. of a device. At this point one could wonder about the relationship between both technologies and that is precisely what they explain in their research.

Possible large-scale problem in WiFi networks

First of all, we must be clear that modern devices such as smartphones have separate components for Bluetooth, WiFi and mobile connections, each with its own security implementation. However, these components share resources on many occasions, such as antennas or wireless spectrum. This seeks to make the SoCs more efficient for communications and power consumption.