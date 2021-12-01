Xbox Game Pass has proven to be one of the best subscription services in the industry thanks to its catalog of more than 100 games that can be played both on consoles, PC, and mobile devices thanks to the cloud., But the thing is not there. , because Microsoft’s service includes EA Play with the Ultimate version of Xbox Game Pass, which also gives access to the entire catalog of games available from the EA service. Thanks to this collaboration, 20 extra games have been discovered that can be played thanks to Xbox Game Pass for PC.

The usual thing is that within the Xbox app, once you also have access to the EA Play games thanks to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, both the Microsoft service and the EA games appear, but it seems that there are more games available than marked. At least on its PC version. To enjoy the full catalog of games available with EA Play, logically, you have to download its corresponding app on our PC, access with our usual account and make sure it’s linked to your Xbox account.

Once this is done, up to 20 games that did not appear in the Xbox Game Pass app should appear in the EA Play game chest, including Aragami, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, Superhot or This war of mine. Take a look at the full list (via PCGamer):

Aragami

Bard’s Tale Trilogy

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Beholder

vCapsized

Cvrysis Remastered

Dilution

Dungeons of Dredmor

Epistory

Legrand Legacy

Mini Metro

The Sexy Brutale

Peggle Nights

Rebel Galaxy

Superhot

This War of Mine

Torchlight

Torchlight 2

Trine

Trine 2: Complete Story

Ultima Underworld 1

Ultima Underworld 2

Worms WMD

It is unknown why this list of games is not visible in the Xbox Game Pass app even if they are included in the service thanks to its collaboration with EA Play, but in any case, they are there to be enjoyed. A new point for Xbox Game Pass, which just a few days ago received the last wave of November games.