The Halo community of players is entering the multiplayer mode of Halo: Infinite, although it looks to be one of the best experiences of the beloved franchise, some players have presented a serious problem of desynchronization.

Something that has caught our attention is that, in recent days, some players had reported having problems registering shots in the multiplayer mode of Halo: Infinite, which translates into missing shots at enemies, despite being shot correctly, or taking damage and dying in places where they shouldn’t have been shot, like behind cover.

Recently, some Reddit users decided to dig deeper into what could be happening, which has led them to discover a serious desynchronization problem in Halo Infinite multiplayer.

In a video recorded by one of the users, you can witness a massive desynchronization between the server and the client, illustrated in a very effective way through the driving of a Warthog, which ends up being in considerably different positions on both sides. This situation is the one that has undoubtedly led users to experience the problems mentioned above.

Luckily, 343 Industries have responded to the Reddit community, greatly appreciating that they have reported this problem in such a detailed way. The team has ensured that the error is now being investigated and they hope to be able to reproduce it internally to identify its causes.