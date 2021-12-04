They discover a serious desynchronization problem in Halo Infinite multiplayer

Some players had reported having had problems recording shots in Halo: Infinite multiplayer, which translates into not hitting enemies with shots, despite having shot them correctly, or taking damage and dying in places where they should not have been able to receive shots, such as behind covers.

Yesterday, some users of Reddit decided to investigate more deeply what could be happening, which has led them to discover a serious desync issue in Halo Infinite multiplayer

On a video recorded by one of the users, you can witness a massive desynchronization between the server and the client, illustrated in a very effective way through the driving of a Warthog, which ends up being in considerably different positions on both sides. This situation is the one that has undoubtedly led users to experience the problems mentioned above.

Fortunately, from 343 Industries have responded to the Reddit community, greatly appreciating that you have reported this issue in such a detailed manner. The team has ensured that the error is now being investigated and they hope to be able to reproduce it internally to identify its causes.

The Halo Infinite campaign will go on sale on December 8, and will be available from that same day for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.