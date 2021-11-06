There was a time when Apple had to wink at the Star Wars death star to try not to leak its brand new iPhone 4.

It is quite common that before the launch of an important electronic device such as a mobile phone, all the details are filtered before the presentation, leaving very little for surprise, and that is why many technology companies come up with one or the other. Another way to prevent your electronic devices from being leaked before their official announcement.

However, we recently introduced you to an extremely rare first-generation iPod prototype, which came in a rather pronounced yellow plastic casing, a shape that took Manzana that your design was not leaked before the ad.

Well, now thanks to the youtuber DongleBookPro We know of a rare iPhone 4 prototype that includes a number of notable design differences, but mostly comes with a “death star” logo on the back, and not Apple’s bitten apple logo.

Apparently this was the strategy that Apple had so that the design was not filtered, so that certain people thought that it was only a mobile phone in collaboration with Star Wars and not a new iPhone that was released.

There are also other differences that you can see in the video, and that is that this rare prototype of the iPhone 4 with the death star logo comes no retina display, no visible screws, with a totally different camera, a very preliminary version of iOS 4 and different icons in the system.

Obviously many aspects of this design did not see the light with the original launch of the iPhone 4, so sometimes the prototypes are somewhat far from what we can definitely see in the market.

Without a doubt, it is a rather curious aspect that Apple bet on the Star Wars death star to try not to leak this product.