Chewing gum is a universal and everyday activity. Now an unexpected benefit has been discovered, if you chew gum while walking.

The origins of gum They date back to the Neolithic, although chewing gum, as we use it now, was invented by the Mayans and Aztecs.

Chew gum It is a universal daily activity, except in Singapore, where it is prohibited to sell chewing gum.

A curiosity: apparently, there are people who cannot walk and chew gum at the same time. It is a matter of coordination. And it’s a shame, because an unexpected property of chewing gum while you’re out has been discovered.



As reported by the medical website Verywellfit, has recently been carried out A study where 25 men and as many women went out for a walk, some of them chewing gum, and others a substitute that dissolved instantly in the mouth.

Those people who they chewed gum as they walked they traveled more distanceThey took more steps, walked faster, increased their heart rate, and consumed more calories.

Doctors believe that this improvement in gait performance provided by chewing gum is due to Cardiac-Locomotive Synchronization (CLS) or cardiac-locomotor coupling.

The CLS describes the moment in which the movement of the body (locomotor activity) is synchronized with the heart rate (cardiac activity).

Researchers theorize that chewing gum while walking increases heart rate of a person, and he moves his body faster to adapt to that rhythm.

And it’s not the only benefit of chewing gum.

The preparer Rubén Borges, when he prescribes a diet and his clients feel hungry, He recommends drinking a large glass of water and chewing gum.

The satiating effect of water, and the effect of moving the jaws and getting flavor from chewing gum, helps to quench hunger and distract the brain.

But there are people who do not feel good: chewing gum swallows air, and this can cause intestinal discomfort.

If you can tolerate it and can walk while chewing gum, do it when you go for a walk: you will walk more and burn more calories.