Halo Infinite It was one of the great releases of this year. Its story, set for the first time in an open world, amazed fans of the saga for its emotionality and also for maintaining a sense of mystery until the end. The latter, by the way, hinted at a continuation. However, it seems that 343 Industries also intended to show us a additional scene which, for an unknown reason, was not added to the game.

Alert spoilers: the rest of the post contains spoilers important about the history of Halo Infinite. If you have not finished the campaign, we recommend that you stop reading.

If you had a chance to finish Halo InfiniteYou surely remember the post-credit scene. This suggests that Atriox survived Cortana’s attack and, in addition, he is willing to free the race The Endless. Does it sound familiar to you? Yes, it was the name that Microsoft recently registered, so everything indicates that it will be the enemy faction of the next Halo… Or maybe a future expansion?

Now, according to Windows Central, a group of fans discovered that The code of Halo Infinite hide a cutscene which, apparently, should also appear at the end of the adventure. The moment in question shows us the pilot Fernando Esparza surprised while looking at outer space aboard the Pelican. To his surprise, he calls Master Chief, who appears moments later in the cabin.

What the hell is going on? According to the ship, UNSC “friendly” signal detected. The sequence ends with both looking into space, but without teaching anything else. You can see it below:

Of course, the community of Halo Infinite has begun to formulate multiple theories in this regard. Some believe that an important ally is approaching to the position of the two characters. Whom? Fans are targeting Captain Thomas J. Lasky, Commander Palmer and even the Spartan locke, one of the protagonists of Halo 5: Guardians. There is also talk of Blue team, the group of Spartans that accompanied Master Chief in the aforementioned fifth installment.

Without a doubt, it would be interesting to know what was the reason why 343 Industries and Microsoft decided to remove this scene from Halo Infinite. On the other hand, Master Chief and the Pilot are probably not alone on their next adventure..