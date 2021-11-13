They discover a code of GTA Trilogy that returns to the big-headed characters

GTA: The Trilogy is already among us from this November 11, and of course the first comparisons have already come out showing how much the new titles have improved over the old ones. Of course, the graphic section will not be the only thing that will arrive renewed, but we will also have a whole playable section modernized with current controls. But it seems that Rockstar has not only limited itself to including features «serious“, and This new discovery confirms that they have left a space for fun feature of the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

As various media have discovered, GTA Trilogy would arrive with a code to activate Big Head mode –or Big Head / Big Head / Big Head, whatever you want to call it-. In this mode, all characters they will have a huge head, totally disproportionate and out of place with respect to the context of the titles, but that can serve to give us a laugh with our friends or to add a touch of fun to our games. This mode is inspired by the Konami Code, a famous code hidden within the Contra games that offered players extra lives.

The Konami Code it is not only present in GTA Trilogy, since in previous years we have been able to see the same code in titles such as Friday The 13th: The Game, and even within Fortnite. For each game this code adds new functions and, of course, GTA had to include it as well.

How to activate Big Head mode in GTA Trilogy

To add big heads to your GTA Trilogy characters you will have to follow the following steps. They are not too complicated and you will only have to do a set of presses on the buttons of the controls, so attentive to the movements:

PlayStation : Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Circle, Cross

: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Circle, Cross Xbox : Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A

: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A Nintendo switch: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A

And ready. If you did well now your characters should show off their new heads with renewed textures. So that later they say that the remasters are of no use!

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available in Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5, PC and Nintendo Switch. In addition, it is expected that at some point next year this compilation will arrive also to mobile devicesSo stay tuned it might have more re-releases than GTA V.