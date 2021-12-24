The end of ‘Game of Thrones’ left many fans of ‘Game of Thrones’ unsatisfied – I am not among them. If it even generated all kinds of reactions among the protagonists of the series, but now Peter dinklage has come to his defense, also pointing out why he believes he received some harsh criticism.

Dinklage is currently promoting the premiere of ‘Cyrano’ and has therefore given an interview to The New York Times, which is where has entered to assess the outcome of ‘Game of Thrones’, pointing out that the public “I wanted beautiful white people to ride into the sunset together. By the way, it is fiction. There are dragons. Turn the page“, also commenting on the following:

The show subverts what you think about, and that’s what I love about it. Yes, it was called ‘Game of Thrones’, but in the end, all they said to me when people approached me on the street was: ‘Who is going to be on the throne?’ I don’t know why that was its conclusion, because the series really was much more than that.

One of my favorite moments was when the dragon burned the throne because it ended all that conversation, something that was irreverent and brilliant on the part of the creators of the series: ‘Shut up, it does not go about that’. They did that constantly, where you thought one thing and they gave you another. Everyone had their own stories while watching the show, but I think nobody’s was as good as the show’s.

Something tells me that Dinklage’s words are not going to sit exactly well with many lovers of ‘Game of Thrones’, but it is that the thing did not end there. The actor also believes that people complained so much because they just wanted more and didn’t want to run out of the show on Sundays:

“They wanted more, so they complained about it.”





I think the reason for part of the complaints was that the series was going to end and they were angry that we were breaking up with them. We were running out and they no longer knew what to do with their Sunday nights. They wanted more, so they complained about it. We had to finish when we did, because what the show was really good at was breaking preconceived notions: Villains became heroes, and heroes became villains.

If you know the story, when we dig into the progress of tyrants, they don’t start out as tyrants. I’m talking about, spoiler alert, what happened at the end of ‘Game of Thrones’ with that character change. It’s gradual, and I loved how power corrupted these people. What happens to your moral compass when you taste power? Human beings are complicated characters, you know.

Hair on the tongue has not had Dinklage when expressing his point of view, now it’s up to you to value the words of the actor who gave life the unforgettable Tyrion Lannister on the HBO series Max. I remind you that we will not see his character again, but the universe of ‘Game of Thrones’ has not ended, because soon we will be able to see ‘The House of the Dragon’.