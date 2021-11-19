Nov 19, 2021 at 07:16 CET

Luis Rendueles

Noelia de Mingo exploded again on September 20 and stabbed two people in a supermarket in El Molar (Madrid), his town. But this time, according to the evidence collected by CASO ABIERTO, the investigation and events channel of the Prensa Ibérica newspapers, the reason for the “decompensation” of the schizophrenia suffered by De Mingo was not the lack of medication, but rather harsh news which he received shortly before the attack.

Sources of the case explain that Noelia de Mingo was diagnosed with breast cancer and he was informed that this tumor possibly spread by your body. That would explain the phrase she said to the two forensics who interviewed her at the hospital, after being arrested: “I don’t care about everything, do with me what you want “.

The same sources indicated that Dr. De Mingo, 49, has since refused to undergo further tests or any treatment after “nodules were found in her breast with possible extension of the same.” So what continue to refuse now which is entered again in the Fontcalent psychiatric center (Alicante). “He has begun to eat and drink, but maintains that it is not going to be cancer,” they assure this medium.

Trigger

The hypothesis that the diagnosis that he suffers from another serious illness was the trigger for Noelia de Mingo’s second attack It takes weight with the other medical reports, which predate the violent event two months ago.

Thus, on September 3, two weeks before the attack, De Mingo went to the Infanta Sofía hospital, where, as every month, a follow-up report was made on the evolution of her schizophrenia.

Already then, the doctor wrote: “She has been diagnosed with breast cancer and refuses to receive treatment for this pathology”. And, he added: “not strong enough to endure the harsh diagnostic process and therapeutic that would await you & rdquor; to fight cancer.

Great suffering

The news of the new disease had to be a blow to Noelia de Mingo. So much so that for the first time in years, he spoke to his doctor about how he felt: “for the first time in my office he reports the great suffering that he came experiencing since she committed the violent acts for which she was convicted (in 2003). All these years he has felt a rejection and absolute social isolation “.

The coroner who interviewed Noelia every three months to monitor her progress interviewed her and made a report, dated June 29 of this year. In that document he does not mention the cancer he suffers (then it had not yet been detected), and on the contrary notes his “collaborative” attitude and that he did not present “active psychotic” symptoms at the time.

“Shoot me”

The Civil Guard report on the September 20 incident also includes De Mingo’s new illness and his refusal to undergo further tests or treatment for the cancer he suffers. Even with the knife in hand and In front of a policeman he said: “kill me, shoot me.” Then she tried to stab herself before they stopped her.

The two forensic doctors who examined her after the attack say that she did not want to be treated for the cancer that was diagnosed “one or two months ago” and that Noelia de Mingo “relates lack of appetite for life” and presents “a complete neglect of his person”, as well as a possible risk of self-harm.

On the other hand, the two doctors point out that “no alterations have been found that speak in favor of being in an acute phase of the disease” (alluding to the paranoid schizophrenia that she suffers).

First attack

Noelia de Mingo killed three people and injured four others at the Jiménez Díaz Foundation where she worked in Madrid in 2003. Diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, she was sentenced to 25 years of internment and was released in 2017. Since then, he has strictly complied with all medical prescriptions. In fact, received the monthly injection of his antipsychotic medication on September 14, just six days before he attacked two women in a supermarket.

Now he is back in the Fontcalent psychiatric center, where he served his first sentence. Upon arrival, she began by refusing to eat and drink, and the judge authorized her to be fed through a tube on October 1. They also had to subject her to “temporary mechanical restraint” to avoid their resistance.

“Restless, apathetic”

The latest psychiatric report made on her indicates that her family saw that since her cancer was detected Noelia was “more restless and apathetic.” This document explains that now De Mingo “is kind to the staff and officials,” but continues to reject “any contact with doctors & rdquor;. He also refuses to undergo any study on his new disease, cancer.

The newspaper El Mundo, which advanced part of the content of the report, revealed that De Mingo had an incident at the supermarket two years ago when a discount was not applied to him for some products that he had bought, and that he had not returned there since. Sources of the case emphasize that it is true, but they give more relevance to the possibility of cancer as a trigger for the attack due to two facts: Noelia tried to enter another establishment before, already with the knife in hand, and once at the supermarket he attacked an older man named Mateo, who doesn’t work there. It was when the owner and then an employee got in the way that she attacked them.