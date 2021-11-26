Morrison noted that, under the Commonwealth, there are laws against sex discrimination, racial discrimination, disability discrimination, and age discrimination, but there is no law that protects religious believers from discrimination.

The debate over respect for religious freedom in Australia has been very active since the passage of the same-sex marriage law in 2017 and was one of the key themes of the coalition’s campaign, led by the conservatives, which brought Morrison to power in 2019.

“Today we fixed a major weakness in our discrimination laws, as our government promised it would, to the people of Australia in the last election. Today we honor that commitment, “the prime minister told parliament, according to a statement.

The presentation of this bill is read as a way to attract religious voters to the 2021 elections.

“For many Australians religion is inseparable from their culture. (…) Denying them protection from discrimination based on their religious beliefs is threatening the fabric of multiculturalism in this country, ”said Morrison.

What does the law say?

If passed, the new legislation will protect Australians who make ‘statements of belief’ from actions under existing discrimination laws, but only if those statements do not ‘threaten, intimidate, harass or denigrate a person or group’.