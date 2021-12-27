They denounce that 7-eleven is already charging an increase in the IEPS in cigarettes

Social networks are the preferred platforms for consumers to report the brands of which they are customers. Recently A user denounced in his account on the social network Twitter that 7-eleven stores are already charging the Special Tax on Production and Services (IEPS) on products such as cigarettes and soft drinks.

The complaint comes through a user identified on the digital platform as @rafapoonce, who assured that The retail store charged the IEPS, of 7.36%, which is expected to start charging these products in the country as of January 1, 2022.

“@Profeco yesterday I bought some cigars and a soft drink at @ 7ElevenMexico and I was surprised that they already raised the price as it must be until January 1 if I remember correctly or the increase can already be applied for the 2022 “, says the tweet of the man who accompanied him with the image of the invoice of his purchase.

The user’s post has not generated any brand interaction, despite being labeled by the consumer.

Increase in IEPS as of January 1, 2022

The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) announced on December 23 that they are updating the tax rates applicable to processed tobacco, automotive fuels, flavored beverages, fossil fuels, as well as the rates applicable to gasoline and diesel destined for the states.

This increase means double that of 2021, so soft drinks, cigarettes and gasoline will cost more compared to the price they currently have.

The SHCP indicated that for next year the quota of the Special Tax on Production and Services that will be paid consumers rises 7.36%; for this year the increase was 3.33%.

In this sense, the quota per cigar applicable to processed tobaccos referred to in the second article of the IEPS, As of January 1, 2022, it is 0.5484 pesos per cigarette from the 0.5108 pesos in force until December 31, 2021.

As well as, For flavored beverages, the IEPS fee from the first day of the new year is 1.3996 pesos per liter compared to 1.3036 pesos that are currently charged.

This is how consumers reacted on social media

Mexicans used social media to react against the increase in IEPS announced by the national government.

Many of the comments from users on the social network Twitter, They criticized the Mexican government for what the increase in gasoline meant.

“Can someone explain to me what the hell happens with the new 2022 gasoline? If I remember correctly, they promised that this would never happen again, that they would remove the famous IEPS. But I see with great sadness that it is the opposite ”, says a user on Twitter.

“It is not a petrol, it is an IEPS of Well-being”, reads another comment.

Users on social media also shared memes mocking the rise in IEPS.

“Inflation and increase in IEPS: The government will charge a HIGHER percentage of a HIGHER price.

We the consumers: ”says a tweet that is accompanied by a meme.

“With the highest inflation in the last 20 years … the government increases the IEPS …”, reads another tweet.

