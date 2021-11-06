They denounce armored companies that, without registration, issue apocryphal certificates of car authentication - Mundodehoy.com

When acquiring an armored vehicle, it must be borne in mind that the main objective of this is to safeguard the lives of its occupants, and that the unit complies with current legal regulations, so it is essential that the buyer verify that the proof of authentication that gives the manufacturer is not apocryphal. In this way, the consumer can be sure that he has acquired a vehicle that will fulfill its function of not putting the safety of him or his family at risk, and that his unit is legally armored.

René Fausto Rivera Arózqueta, President of the Executive Commission of the National Council of the Ballistics Industry (CNB), explains that companies dedicated to automotive armoring must have a federal permit and must be registered with the General Directorate of Private Security, (dependent on the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection) who is the only one empowered to issue the holograms that carry the authentication certificates that are delivered to the buyers.

Rivera indicates that, as of 2008, as a result of the arrest of organized crime figures in armored vehicles, the government decided that the armor companies should register with the DGSP in order to have control over said vehicles through of these authentication certificates.

For his part, Alma Diaz, delegate of the Automotive Shielding Commission, comments that this federal permit is endorsed on an annual basis, which entitles car shields to holograms with a QR code issued by the General Directorate of Private Security, and then they, in turn, they can prepare the authentication certificate for their buyers, with data that the agency indicates:

Date

Current registration number of the shielding company before the DGPS.

Make, type, vehicle model, license plates, vehicle identification number.

Name of the person to whom the unit was billed.

Armor Ballistic Resistance Level

Hologram number

Protection area

Type of weapon and caliber that resists

Standard and its equivalence to the Official Mexican Standard (NOM)

Signature of the legal representative of the company



“We deliver this certificate to our client and he has to carry the original, because in the case of a checkpoint, he presents this certificate with the QR code, which must coincide with a plate that is placed inside the vehicle. Unfortunately there are people who have been surprised by armored companies that are not registered or do not have their current registration and they give them an apocryphal certificate “Diaz denounces.

About this situation, Luis Sanchez Soto, delegate of the Automotive Shielding Commission, adds that to be sure that the authentication record is legal, you have to verify the registration, for that you have to go to the website of the General Directorate of Private Security and verify that the registration of the company that issued it is current.

“The second step is to verify that the address of the company exists, once verified, you have to read the certificate well and the key point is that you must bring a hologram with the QR code, which the authorities issue to duly registered companies”, Add.

Although vehicles are the only armored products that carry proof of authentication, bulletproof vests also have a seal that makes the difference between the legal and the apocryphal.

Ignacio Baca Torres placeholder image, president of the Body Armor Commission, explains that there are many new companies that are dedicated to manufacturing vests or ballistic garments or that presume their manufacture, but they do not have certification and have not even been tested by a certified laboratory under the most well-known standards on an international level.

He points out that, although these vests may be identical to those manufactured with all standards and tests, if the ballistic configuration and certificate are not on the list of the National Institute of Justice of the United States it means that they are not safe. One way to identify a certified vest is by the NIJ MARK symbol that appears inside the vest’s internal tag.

It clarifies that if the vest is apocryphal it represents a high risk for the wearer because, many times, there are bad practices, for example, layers can be removed and the probability that the vest is pierced by a projectile can be high.

“This is not a matter of costs or prices, it is a matter of life. Our position as CNB is to recommend that people take a good look at these types of issues, because at the end of the day our job is to maintain life and our products are made for that “.

He explains that to make it easier for people to identify the difference between safe and apocryphal vests, they have tried to get the corresponding institutions to authorize them to grant a letter of authentication, similar to those of cars, with which the manufacturers can be verified. legal, but this process is slow.

DZ