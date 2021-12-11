On December 3, the Government of Mexico recognized the fraternity, solidarity, voluntary and committed work of society with the delivery of the National Award for Voluntary and Solidarity Action 2021.

By leading the PNAVS 2021 ceremony, on behalf of the Secretary of Health and president of the organizing committee, Jorge Alcocer Varela, the head of the Coordinating Unit for Social Engagement and Participation, Monica Alicia Mieres HermosilloHe said that the federal government rewards the actions of people or civil society organizations (CSOs), with the purpose of supporting, helping, motivating and promoting their work in social assistance to improve the quality of life of others.

He reported that in June the works of the award committee were installed, and at the close of the call a total of 125 applications were received, of which the qualifying jury ruled and selected the people and groups of winners and deserving of honorable mention for each one of the categories.

The head of the National Institute for Social Development (Indesol), Luz Beatriz Rosales Esteva, indicated that, on this occasion, the work, altruism and solidarity of people committed to their work are rewarded; with the faithful certainty of contributing to the development and well-being of the country.

The national president of the Mexican Red Cross and president of the PNAVS qualifying jury, Fernando Suinaga Cardenas, argued that this award is given in the context of the International Volunteer Day, with the purpose of making visible and recognizing the altruistic work carried out by thousands of people in the country.

He pointed out that it is necessary to motivate and encourage the population to continue with social work that serves as an example to involve more people in such a necessary and laudable work.

To speak of volunteering in Mexico is to refer to the spirit of service, to the formation of supportive citizens who favor the reconstruction of the social fabric, so necessary in these days for our country, he pointed out.

The jury analyzed, qualified and selected the applications that represented a great challenge because they were linked to causes related to environmental impact, sustainable local trade, inclusive education, attention to health risks and humanitarian assistance, among others.

On behalf of the award-winners, Jacobo Hernández Gómez, detailed that these recognitions encourage the volunteers to continue working in solidarity for a new way of life for the vulnerable population.

This year, the National Award for Voluntary and Solidarity Action in the group category, consisting of recognition, a medal and an economic stimulus, went to the Autonomous Group of Participating Volunteers, for the conservation of sea turtles and seacocks in the municipality of Los Cabos, Baja California Sur.

The PNAVS 2021 in the individual category was for Natacha lopvet for its work with the female prison population, through educational, cultural, artistic, scientific and technological promotion, to improve their living conditions.

In the youth category it corresponded to Jacobo Hernández Gómez, from the state of Chiapas, for their support to promote the commercialization of embroidered garments by Tzotzil women.

During the ceremony, they received honorable mention in the group category: Collective Sisterhood Citizen Perspective Lila, Red Ha’kanules Y Amber Cross Volunteers.

In the individual: Alejandra de Cima Aldrete, Darío Fernando García Galindo and Joanne Joloy del Moral. While, in the juvenile it was for him Colectivo Tzukan, Evelyn Lizbeth Escalante Castilleja and Victor Germán Santiz García.

The aspects to be evaluated were: commitment, altruism, contribution to the promotion of the culture of solidarity, consistency, impact, creativity and innovation, trajectory and validity of social work.

It should be remembered that the National Award for Voluntary and Solidarity Action was instituted with the purpose of recognizing the humanitarian work of civil society organizations and people who individually carry out actions for the benefit of the social development of their community.

DZ