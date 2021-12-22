They declare the director of Kimetsu no Yaiba guilty and could step on jail

It seems that not even Tanjiro Kamado could save him from his tax obligations

Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) on December 5 began broadcasting the Red Light District Arc, one of the most anticipated of his fan community, which has been received with great pleasure. However, there is a great shadow that hangs over this work and … it is not a demon, but the treasury.

All because Hikaru Kondo, founder and president of animation studio Ufotable, has been found guilty of tax evasion. This head behind animations like Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) owes around $ 1.25 million to the Japanese government.

According to the Japan Tax Payment Act and the Corporate Tax Act, the president of Ufotable (Kimetsu no Yaiba, Fate / Zero, etc.), had evaded that amount of taxes and hidden the true profit figures of his productions.

Kimetsu no yaiba imposed director president Originally, his punishment was to be a prison of 20 months, however this sentence was reduced to three years of probation. For now, Kondo could avoid going to jail if he proves good behavior.

Could Kimetsu no Yaiba be canceled? The president responsible for anime such as Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer), Fate / Zero, Fate / Stay Night and The Garden of Sinners had a reduced sentence after apparently using the company’s resources to hide your real income. This made Ufotable clear the doubts regarding the future of its productions:

kimetsu no yaiba demon slayer’Today, our company and representative have been found guilty of violating corporate tax laws. We sincerely apologize to our fans, who have been supporting our work, as well as everyone involved for any concerns or problems this may have caused them. ‘

The statement from the animation studio of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) continues: ‘We will take this incident as an opportunity to strive to ensure our compliance with the law and regulations to create a work environment that is sustainable and do better works.’

