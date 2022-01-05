One of the most emblematic moments that fighting games have left us happened in the EVO 2004, when Daigo Umehara made a perfect defense against Justin Wong’s super, getting the victory in this fight of Ken vs. Chun li. More than 15 years have passed and Justin Wong just had a Deja Vu, as a player has just applied a Daigo starting in 2022.

“2022 has just begun man … WTF. How did I let this happen again”, Was what he commented Justin wong in your post of Twitter where he shared the new moment Daigo. In a matter of seconds we see how the player goes from disbelief to surprise when he sees that an opponent applies the same defense that made his defeat famous so many years ago.

In the videos of that legendary moment we can hear the surprise of the people when they realize what Daigo the Japanese is doing, well, with great skill did parry on each of Chun-Li’s super shots, instead of blocking the attack, because that would have taken what little life he had.

The followers of Justin wong They are already joking about this new Daigo moment that just happened starting in 2022, sharing memes that refer to what he says while they apply the technique to him again. In less than two seconds Justin goes from saying “Do you think you are Daigo? You are not daigo“To shout with surprise”Oh, IT’S DAIGO!”.

The 2004 EVO losers final left an iconic momentEvo Moment 37) that cannot be forgotten by Justin Wong, as he can now say that he has received a Daigo twice in his life.