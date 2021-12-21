They criticize Walmart eCommerce; "the worst experience in the world"

ECommerce in Mexico continues to advance by giant steps. Many brands in the country have adapted and have evolved in their sales to new technological platforms whereby their consumers can purchase the products without having to go to the store.

ANDThis model was further consolidated in the country by the Covid-19 pandemic, when large and small brands adapted to electronic commerce in order to sell their products to consumers who were confined protecting themselves from the coronavirus.

According to data from the Mexican Association for Online Sales (AMVO), e-commerce, electronic commerce in Mexico generated 316 billion pesos in 2020, which represents 9% of the total retail in the country. This suggests a growth of 81% compared to 2019 and it is expected that in 2022, the upward trend will continue while serving a more demanding buyer with new technological tools.

Despite the fact that this new sales method has been very well received by consumers, Others denounce the poor service they receive from some brands while shopping through the electronic commerce they provide.

Complaints about poor Walmart eCommerce service

Social networks are that world where you can find everything, so it is not unreasonable read complaints from consumers of a brand who criticize the poor service they receive.

Such is the case of a consumer from the Walmart wholesale store, who used his account on the social network Twitter, to complain about the bad service that the American brand provides in its electronic commerce.

“@WalmartMexico say they have the best eCommerce platform? My worst experience ever! Two weeks after buying, they cancel my order. Que? Isn’t it supposed to come the same day? The good thing is that it was urgent for a dinner. And I had to speak to find out! ”, Says the user registered on the digital platform as @cmarint.

@WalmartMexico They claim to have the best Ecommerce platform? My worst experience ever! Two weeks after buying wine, they cancel my order. Que? Isn’t it supposed to come the same day? The good thing is that it was urgent for a dinner. And I had to speak to find out! pic.twitter.com/GlodYe9ybJ – Carlos Marin Tamariz (@cmarint) December 16, 2021

This user is not the only complaint that is registered on digital platforms against the electronic commerce service of the most important wholesale brand in the United States and Mexico.

“DO NOT BUY THE WALMART ONLINE They do not comply with their Terms and Conditions and then they do not want to return your money! SCAM ”, indicates another user on the social network Twitter.

Other users on social networks report the brand after buying online.

“Shopping at @WalmartMexico is a difficult figure to find and suddenly they start a return process on their own without notifying you. This never happens to me with @amazonmex “, says another comment.

These types of complaints on social networks can be very negative for brands like Walmart, since they create a digital pulse regarding the brand and its services.

