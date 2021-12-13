LaSalud.mx .-Labor Positiva is the initiative that seeks to commit companies and organizations to create stigma and discrimination-free work environments for people with HIV. This proposal is part of #workingpositively, a global program created in 2019 by IBM and SAP together with different NGOs and supported by UNAIDS. In collaboration with Fundación Hupedes, the initiative was launched in the Latin American region with reach in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Costa Rica and Chile.

40 years after the first confirmed cases of HIV, and despite all the progress made in the medical and social fields, there are still challenges to overcome. “There are still cases where HIV tests are carried out as a prerequisite for accessing a job. This represents an obstacle to the recruitment and application of people with HIV to many jobs. Confidentiality is still a basic problem in the workplace”, Declared Alejandra Cosovschi, Director of Institutional Development of Fundación Hupedes.

According to the UNAIDS document of the Global Alliance for Actions to Eliminate All Forms of Stigma and Discrimination related to HIV, it was found that communities of people affected by HIV have a higher than average unemployment rate. This increases the situation of vulnerability. Furthermore, in many countries, people with HIV have had their job descriptions or the nature of their work changed, or have been denied a promotion due to their HIV status. “Addressing these challenges is critical to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and targets by 2030, including ending the HIV epidemic”Added Alejandra Cosovschi.

“At IBM we believe and work so that all people feel free being who they really are. To do this, we promote a culture without discrimination or prejudice, fostering collaboration, innovation and teamwork. We are proud to be part of this initiative and we hope that it will help other organizations to become aware of the role that companies play as spaces for inclusion and diversity.“, He said Flávia Roberta Freitas, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at IBM Latin America.

“At SAP we are committed to building a respectful work environment for all people, free from any type of discrimination. In addition to the various initiatives we carry out, we are proud to be part of this global campaign to improve the working conditions of people with HIV“, he claimed Ezequiel Massa, Diversity and Inclusion Leader at SAP for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Organizations interested in being part of Labor Positiva can participate by signing a declaration of commitment and thus join the initiative. With the incorporation begins a path of sensitization of their teams, promotion and multiplication of messages in their communities and value chain on the labor inclusion of people with HIV. More information can be requested by writing to[email protected]

DZ