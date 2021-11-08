A robotic hand is capable of perfectly copying the movements of a flesh and blood one. How has this been possible?

In recent years, the most innovative technology has focused mainly on a very specific area; the robotic. This is so due to the multiple potential lines of business that are to come in the coming years. Now is it possible improve a product that is already loaded with artificial intelligence and all kinds of sensors? Obtaining information is in advanced development, but the management of the actions to be carried out is not so advanced.

Today’s robots are responsible for carrying out very specific, repetitive or non-complex actions. In this sense, the creation of a robotic hand is not a simple enough option, mainly due to the difficulty in copy the movements of a human being. Taking into account all the joints and degrees of inclination, it seems difficult for the solutions present today, to achieve a similar end.

This, however, could change in the coming months. This is mainly due to the management of artificial intelligence that is being developed in some of the most famous and important institutions in the world. MIT, for example, has managed to copy, with a great success rate, the movements executed by a real hand. Based on 3D traceability, a pattern has been established that has subsequently been implemented in robotics.

The objective is to establish a proposal that allows, in the future, to create robotic units capable of copying all kinds of movements. With this, it is expected that a differential technology can be achieved that allows replacing the human being when it comes to perform all kinds of conventional tasks. Within this purpose, it could make sense, for example, to cut a piece of fruit or simply to hold a good and transport it to another site without difficulty.

Let us see, therefore, to what extent we are faced with a technology with great potential to achieve this, why is it an innovation that can take the robotic product to a new level and, above all, when the implementation of the results obtained could begin to the units present on the market. Here are the keys to this curious robotic hand and how the process has been to achieve the current position.

A robotic hand created by MIT to improve product response

Will we be able to differentiate a person from a humanoid robotic unit in the future? This question does not seem to raise doubts, but the truth is that technology advances on a large scale. Perfectly copying the movements is the next step and, therefore, MIT has created this curious solution. The key to this proposal lies in the management of a somewhat particular 3D printing program. Let’s see some images to see how it works.

As can be seen, the Laboratory of Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (CSAIL) has managed to find the key through the analysis of the movements that serve to perform a certain action with your hand. The endowment of a particular skill in a robot is equivalent to finding a function capable of offering differential performance by doing something.

Apparently, it has been achieved register up to a total of 2000 geometrically different elements. In this way, we are faced with a variant that draws attention because it is differential in terms of manipulation. In addition, it is possible to obtain up to a total of 24 degrees of freedom of movement. This, taken to the industrial scale, would allow to implement more robotic units in the production plants of all kinds of products.

New ways of manufacturing thanks to advances of this kind

Currently, the system developed by MIT is capable of offer a success rate when it comes to handling up to practically 100%. In this way, we would find that there would only be a very small percentage of error in terms of waste in the assembly lines. This is undoubtedly an element to take into account when robotizing all those industries that may be subject to replacement of operators.

It is expected that over the next few months multiple solutions can be found with the aim of discovering what is the true possibility of seeing this type of robotics in real application. Be that as it may, the continuous improvement that has been going on for years only heralds why we are facing a differential moment in the framework of robots with all kinds of potential functions.

And you, do you think that a robotic hand of these characteristics can reach have a real application in the industry what’s to come in the next few years? We will have to remain vigilant to see if the solution from MIT or any other body of equal prestige, will surprise us again with new technologies of this kind.

