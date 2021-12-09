All Just Dance fans are enjoying Just Dance 2022 and its amazing playlist of songs, music and dancing are a key part of a good celebration, especially this festive season when we gather with friends or family to enjoy a pleasant time.

Something that has caught our attention is that Just Dance 2022, the most recent installment of the # 1 musical franchise of all time, is the perfect pretext to liven up our December gatherings and get everyone dancing.

Best of all, one of the funniest features you’ll find in Just Dance 2022 are playlists, playlists inspired by different genres such as rock, K-pop, house, Disney hits or the most iconic music from different decades. such as 1980, 1990 or 2010, with which you can jump on the track immediately with the Quickplay game mode.

Every time you play Just Dance 2022, the game’s AI will recommend new Themed Playlists of the Day that will vary depending on the time of year and that include classic themes from past editions of Just Dance. You can also create your own playlists depending on your tastes, the favorite themes of your family and friends or the atmosphere you want to create for your celebration.

Thanks to the extensive catalog of more than 700 songs on the Just Dance Unlimited on-demand service, you can choose between the hottest songs such as “Don’t Go Yet” by Camila Cabello, “Believer” by Imagine Dragons or “Build a B *** * ”By Bella Poarch, as well as exclusive collaborations with Todrick Hall and the phenomenon TikTok, Ayo and Teo, the talented dancers of the studio 1M and K / DA, classic songs and from other Just Dance installments.

Creating your own playlist in Just Dance 2022 is very easy, you just have to follow these steps:

In the initial menu of Just Dance 2022 go to Playlists. Select “My Playlists” Select the option “New Playlist” Select the option “Create” Unleash your creativity by adding a name to your playlist Select “Accept” In the search, select your favorite songs. You can filter by artist name, song title or tag Once you’ve found the song, select the “Add to Playlist” option and the name of your custom playlist and voila, let the party begin with Just Dance 2022!

In addition, Just Dance 2022 offers you the opportunity to test your skills and compete with other Just Dancers originating from different parts of the world with the return of the World Dance Floor.