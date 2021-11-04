Photographer Andrew Levitt presents his own wallpaper for macOS!

The launch of MacOS Monterey It was accompanied by several official wallpapers that Apple usually includes, this time abstract. Nevertheless, the users from previous editions they have missed one of the most classic wallpapers presentations, which usually represents a real image of the place in California from which the name of the new software has been inspired.

But to solve this absence, a group of photographers have got to work to create their own version. But Beyond an iconic photo of the place, the real challenge was to capture an image, which is aligned to the Apple style. Below we share the result and we await your opinion.

There is a real image to use as a wallpaper in macOS Monterey

Photographer Andrew Levitt and his friends, who became known for recreating macOS backgrounds from previous editions, decided to create their own Monterey landscape wallpaper for users. The abstract wallpaper that Apple introduced this year is inspired by a local submerged cannon, which makes it almost impossible to take pictures there, but clearly this group found an alternative.

The work of this group took several hours. So, after finding a stunning sight, Apple-style, they camped out all day to photograph the change of day.

The final result is available at the Levitt website free of charge. You can choose between a version static and another dynamic that changes according to the time of day. This second option follows the tradition followed by Apple in the last three versions of macOS, creating wallpapers were dynamic.

