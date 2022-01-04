Creative LEGO builder BrickinNick has created a PS5-inspired LEGO set as a 1: 1 scale that could become a reality if the project at LEGO Ideas receives enough support from the community. LEGO Ideas, a website licensed by the LEGO Group, began more than a decade ago as a way for fans to submit projects that could eventually be marketed. It is not the first time that a PlayStation console has been at the forefront of a proposal of this type. Last month, designer RippleDrive launched a campaign for a PS2 replica on LEGO Ideas.

LEGO has announced more than 40 Ideas campaign sets, although only 39 sets have gone on sale, so far. Some projects were obvious, like the DeLorean Time Machine from Back to the Future or the Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters. On the other hand, others, such as the recently approved one from Seinfield, have been quite a surprise. A couple of video game-based sets have also received the green light, such as Minecraft Micro World and Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone, the latter formally announced by LEGO late last year. Another game-focused build also has a chance to hit stores around the world.

BrickinNick spent more than 50 hours building a LEGO PS5 set and another 23 hours building a replica of the DualSense controller, which could be brought to life through LEGO Ideas. The 1: 1 scale construction of the PlayStation 5 even opens to reveal “three video game scenes hidden inside.” Although specific scenes remain under lock and key, the creator joked that each one would be removable and perfect for its own display. Additionally, clicking on the DualSense touchpad activates a blue backlight that mimics the function of the real controller. Those interested in supporting the PS5 project can head to the official LEGO Ideas page, where BrickinNick points out that it takes 10,000 votes in total for it to be considered.

At the time of writing, more than 430 people have supported the LEGO Ideas project for PS5, and there are still 414 days left until the voting period ends. As with other LEGO Ideas proposals, construction will not pass the voting phase if the planned number of supports is not reached.

The LEGO PS5 set, if it ever sees the light of day, will certainly be as hard to come by as the console itself. Sony put the new hardware on sale more than a year ago, in November 2020, and so far it has sold approximately 14 million units worldwide. However, recent reports suggest that the manufacturer will not yet reach its intended sales target due to the current shortage of parts.