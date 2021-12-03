A talented 3D artist and fan of PlayStation has shown his love for the classic console of Sony, turning it into a photorealistic jacuzzi. Launched in 1994, the original Sony console marked the departure point for a family of consoles now much loved by fans, which has gradually evolved into the current generation of PlayStation 5. Although it seems that Sony has talked about launching A classic edition of the original PlayStation, the iconic PSX is still a thing of the past today.

Between its release in 1994 and its successor in 2000, the console PlayStation original went through its own design evolution. The original version of the system is both very basic and highly remembered, being a simple square with a round disc inserted at the top. This combination of square and circular shapes would be quite uneven for a modern console, but its simplicity has sparked a lot of nostalgia for the early hardware design of Sony. In 2000, the PSX was redesigned and relaunched as the PS1, with a new design that softened the sharp edges of the first edition. The original PlayStation controller also lacked joysticks, and over time new analog models were released that vastly improved the original design.

Now, a talented 3D artist named Kidd Gorgeous recently revealed a 3D artwork that turns a PlayStation in an elegant Jacuzzi. Although unfortunately it does not exist in real life, the magnificent construction would allow the guests to rest inside the disc tray. The huge PSX recreation is accurate down to the smallest detail, with the ridges on the side of the console and the buttons in just the right places. The lights illuminate those inside the PlayStation tray, and Kidd Gorgeous’ 3D photorealistic art certainly makes viewers wish it existed in real life.

Although many gamers are nostalgic for the design of the PlayStation original, many others love to remember the PSX library. The colorful titles released in the late 1990s were accompanied by blocky graphics and unpolished mechanics, but it was an exciting time of experimentation for the industry. Many fan projects, like the upcoming Bloodborne remake for PSX, take much-loved modern games and recreate them in this nostalgic style of the past.

Although sadly it only exists in the digital world of 3D art, Kidd Gorgeous’s design is a wonderful tribute to the first console of Sony. The design of the system works really well as a hot tub, with a large rectangular base and a circular space at the top. The addition of lights could turn the building into a functional space to hang out, and the photorealistic rendering is sure to have any viewer yearning for it to exist in real life.