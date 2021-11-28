This energy harvester can deform to generate electricity through movement and in a multitude of environments.

Although there are already devices capable of generating electricity through movement, practically most work only in dry and non-humid environments, and much less underwater.

Now researchers from the North Carolina State University they have managed to create a soft and elastic device capable of converting movement into electricity but not only able to function in dry and humid environments, but also under water.

This energy harvester has been manufactured based on a low toxicity liquid metal alloy core that is composed of gallium and indium within an elastic and flexible strip of hydrogel. To clarify, the hydrogel is a biocompatible polymer capable of swelling with water, and with a look and feel similar to contact lenses or gelatin.

The researchers explain that the water in the hydrogel contains dissolved salts in the form of ions that assemble on the surface of the metal, thus inducing charge in the metal itself. As it is stretched, crushed, or twisted, the surface area of ​​the metal expands.

As it expands, more surface area is provided to attract a charge, also increasing its capacity by generating the electric current.

Once the electrical current has been generated, it is able to travel through an electrical cable connected to the device, allowing this electricity to be used or stored.

Michael dickey, one of the main authors of this advance, affirms that “Considering that the device is soft, any mechanical movement can cause it to deform, including crushing, stretching and twisting”.

He adds that the hydrogel “is stretchy enough to stretch up to five times its original length”.

In early laboratory tests, the researchers showed that deforming the liquid metal energy harvester by just a few millimeters generated a power density of 0.5 milliwatts per square meter.

Now the next step for the research team is to improve the efficiency of the technology in two projects. One of them with the aim of using technology to feed portable devices, while the second would evaluate how this technology could end up being used to collect energy from ocean waves.