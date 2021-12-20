A herbicide is very polluting. What if a robot could put in the exact amount of compound to kill weeds? Here is the key to this new technology.

Herbicides have been implicated in scandals for years because of the environmental risks they pose. This technology, although it has been improved over time, continues to be criticized by institutional bodies. After all, this product is attributed, among other factors, the excessive drop in the number of bees in the planet. Now, what if there was an alternative that would allow us to continue using this formula?

We know how effective these types of products are to preserve the amount of product derived from crops. However, the use of this type of compound is very aggressive, so it can affect the performance of the plantations itself. Did you know that a new robot can choose the exact place to eject this component and in what fair quantity? This could be essential to ensure less damage to ecosystems.

The solution proposed by an Israeli company could end the indiscriminate use of this substance. In addition, the farmer himself would be affected, since he could selectively count weeds. Cost savings, consequently, would allow the provision of a greater margin or, of course, the provision of products at a lower price to the public. As you can see, everything would be advantages if the production of the robot were on a large scale.

Now, how is it able to detect the exact place where a plant is growing that can make it difficult to obtain a greater quantity of product? The key to this kind of herbicide dispenser is to enjoy a camera that has an artificial intelligence system installed. Thanks to this solution, it is possible to enjoy a specific product that, in turn, offers the minimum portion necessary to eliminate weeds.

Let’s see, therefore, what are the main qualities of this technology, why it is a differential solution as regards cultivation for the coming years and, of course, to what extent this technology can be standard in the medium term. Here are the keys to this curious robot.

A technology designed to reduce the use of herbicides in the field

The use of herbicides is essential in plantations. Now, to what extent can it be considered that ecosystems are not being damaged? It is a question that has a difficult answer. The Israeli company Greeneye Technology has just introduced Greeneye technology, the proposal that promises to reduce as much as possible the consumption of this type of harmful substances. Here is how it works through graphic documents.

The first thing that stands out is seeing how the camera is capable of determine what type of plant is beneficial and what is not necessary in the plantation. If it is detected that this is part of the second group, the control unit will order the herbicide liquid to come out of the tank next to the device. In this way, through this apparent and simple step, it is possible to exterminate all that grass that can harm the future harvest.

Thanks to this type of spraying, it is possible to release a much smaller portion of the product than with current methods. What’s more, it is a much more controlled expulsion, that is, on a more specific terrain surface. With this, it is achieved that the plantations that give rise to future fruits cannot be poisoned by contact with the chemical element.

A more specific use with several objectives to meet

Saving is essential for have a successful and profitable production. Improving productivity can be very important to ensure income. Thanks to the inclusion of this type of technology, it is possible to have the necessary amount of herbicide. As can be read in the specialized portal New Atlas, this system could be a success in the coming years if it is possible to offer with certain attractiveness within the sector.

Now, can it be used for plantations of a few hectares? The truth is that yes. Thanks to the incorporation of state-of-the-art technology, this innovation manages to carry out the work with maximum solvency at a 25 km / h top speed. Beyond these records, the most likely result is not the most convincing. Even so, this speed is more than enough in practically all terrains.

We will have to wait a while for enjoy these types of products in the market. At the end of the day, it is heavy machinery, so its commercialization implies undertaking significant investments. The next few months seem very important to be able to have this technology in the primary sector.

