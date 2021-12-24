The Technical University of DenmarkSpecifically, the Photonics Engineering department has surprised everyone by manufacturing what would be the thinnest Christmas tree in the world since it has a thickness of one atom using terahertz measurements to guarantee the quality of graphene.

This Christmas tree that scientists have shown is 14 cm long, consisting of carbon atoms in a single layer and best of all, only one third of a gauge thick, achieving a milestone unthinkable so far and a clear nod to Christmas.

This experiment has wanted to show that a quality control can be carried out during the production of graphene. To do this, a 10 m long roll of graphene is cut, transferred in one piece using a laminating machine and then scanned with terahertz radiation.

At Press release the teacher Peter boggild, who leads the team, affirms that “if i could make a pencil drawing of a christmas tree and lift it out of the paper which is figuratively what we have done with the experiment it would be much thicker than an atom”. In fact, he gives us as an example that “a bacterium is 3000 times thickerThan the graphene layer they have used.

He adds that “for the first time we have managed to do a quality control of the graphene layer line while transferring it”. Doing this is the key to obtaining stable, reproducible and usable material properties, a prerequisite for using graphene in electronic circuits, among others.

To achieve this really fine tree they point out that “graphene is deposited on a roll of copper foil at about 1000 ° C. This process is well known and works well. But a lot can go wrong when the ultrathin graphene film is moved from the copper roller to the place where it is used. Since graphene is 30,000 times thinner than food plastic, it is a demanding process”.