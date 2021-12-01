Illustrative image of what a grain of salt looks like (Photo: Northwestern University)

After several investigations, specialists from the universities of Princeton and Washington found a way to make a camera the same size as a grain of salt with the capacity to process images high quality.

That means a great find and advance in the medical and scientific areaas it will open the door to much more detailed explorations of the human body.

Although there are already some nano cameras that are used in the medical field to perform operations and analyzes such as those involved in endoscopies or taking brain images, the aspects they captured were poor.

Unlike professional cameras or cell phone cameras that are increasingly powerful, the smaller ones have had technical limitations, due to their size.

Images captured by the scientists’ camera (Photo: Nature.com)

“We designed a completely differentiable learning framework that learn a physical meta-surface structure together with an algorithm for image reconstruction based on neural characteristics ”, they explain in the article.

By “metasurface” they refer to their new system with an optimal surface area of ​​1.6 million cylindrical posts in just half a millimeter each. These poles work as light receiving antennas, which process in image algorithms.

Hence, the discovery of the members of the American universities has caused a stir, since with an ultra-small camera and with better image processing They will be able to carry out new medical studies or use it in other areas where it is required.

They point out that the camera has been shown to work with up to a 2 aperture, which means that even with low light conditions it can capture images.

The camera has a construction inspired by the neural system (Photo: Nature.com)

They also point out that they have managed to reduce chromatic aberrations that refer to the color of the image, by reducing the focal length of the camera. With all this, they can reproduce clearer photographs than those already existing in the field.

“We jointly optimize the meta-surface and deconvolution algorithm with an end-to-end differentiable imaging model, ”they explain.

They point out that with their research they have been able to overcome existing methods of some construction errors outside the norminal wavelength range in experimental captures, which demonstrate image quality.

“In our model, the polynomial coefficients that determine the metasurface phase are optimizable variables, while the experimentally calibrated parameters that characterize the sensor reading and the sensor-metasurface distance are fixed.”

The camera has fewer aberrations despite its size (Photo: Nature.com)

Put more simply, the camera It has the possibility of adapting to the variables that it may have in front of it (as if it were an automatic mode), while the parameters of other models are calibrated according to experience and are fixed.

They point out that the construction of their device simulates neural networks that facilitate learning at a low and high level, while allowing information to be encoded and propagated, beyond just processing and sending.

The Princeton and Washington researchers point out that despite having found a camera of minimal size free of chromatic aberrations, they want to extend their work to flexible images with nanophotonics Reconfigurable for various tasks that can be classification or detection of objects.

“We believe that the proposed method takes an essential step towards ultra small cameras that can allow novel applications in endoscopy, brain imaging or in a distributed manner on object surfaces ”, they conclude.

KEEP READING:

Argentine science: nanotechnology, what is the potential of this revolution?

They developed a nanotechnology sensor that detects lung cancer before the patient has symptoms

Omicron: the cryptocurrency that grew alongside the new variant of the covid-19 virus