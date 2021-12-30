They create a 3D image of Dragonair that looks like something out of real life

This 3D model of Dragonair made in Blender by a Pokémon fan looks like a real-life photo, drawing players into a real-world Pokémon encounter. Fans of the Pokémon franchise are known for creating fanart of their favorite pocket monsters using various mediums, designing everything from physical models to digital art, and even a fan recently recreated the Pokémon Snom using real ice.

The iconic First Generation Pokémon Dragonair is very popular with players in all forms of its evolutionary cycle. It begins as the friendly Dratini, and evolves into its Dragonair half form, a dragon-type Pokémon that maintains a large amount of energy in its body, which it discharges through the crystals located in its tail and neck. By exuding energy, it can emit a gentle aura that changes the weather around it. In the franchise’s history, Dragonair’s reassuring aura and mystical appearance have led many to consider it a divine Pokémon. Its legendary status among the citizens of Pokémon has inspired the saying that if a person sees a Dragonair at the beginning of the year, they will be healthy all year long. Dragonair evolves into the popular Dragonite upon reaching level 55.

Now Reddit user Unusual-Process-3352 has shared his impressive Dragonair fanart on the Pokémon subreddit, giving users a look at his art creation in Blender 3D. Dragonair can be seen floating on the water as the sun sets, its blue color contrasting nicely with the pink sky. The hyper-realistic water appears calm and reflects part of the character’s design. A closer look at the artwork reveals subtle but noticeable battle scars, which the creator describes as marks from battle along the path of Dragonair’s evolution. Thanks to these small details, the Unusual-Process-3352 image looks like it was straight out of National Geographic. You can find more images of the artist on Instagram, at menotticalliare.

Last week, Pokémon Unite added Dragonite to its roster of playable characters, giving fans of the pocket monster a chance to test it out in a new battle arena. Although Dragonair has not yet been added to the game, it is very possible that it will arrive in the future, as Dragonite has already proven to be very popular in the game. Perhaps with the addition of this legendary Pokémon, new fans can learn more about the history of Dragonite, including its Dragonair form.

Unusual-Process-3352’s realistic illustrations have been a hit on Reddit, impressing many with their attention to detail and design. After receiving feedback from some users, it appears that Unusual-Process-3352 is willing to make some changes to its Dragonair, including changing the horn to make it a bit more realistic, like a narwhal. In any case, the 3D model of Unusual-Process-3352 looks very professional and since the post has received over 3,000 upvotes at the time of writing, it is quite possible that in the future the artist will be making works of even more realistic Pokémon art.