Diego Molina, the funeral home employee who took a photo with the body of Diego Maradona after his death , was convicted this Wednesday of the crime of “desecration of a human corpse” and showing intimate images . The man must carry out community tasks, donate 10,000 pesos to a foundation that helps children with addictions and has been arrested for four days, according to sources in the case.

“With Diego’s sisters we are satisfied by the ruling and we honor Diego’s memory that this savage act does not go unpunished,” said Matías Morla, the lawyer who represented the sisters in the case.

Diego Antonio Molina was given the maximum penalty for this violation: 4 days of suspended arrest, during the next eight months he must establish residence, he must go to the prosecutor’s office every time he is called, 50 hours of community tasks and donate 10,000 pesos to the Integra Civil Association Foundation, which is for the recovery of addicts and is located in La Matanza. The costs of the trial are paid by Molina.

Claudio Fernandez (49) and his son Sebastian are the other two defendants who have not received sentence yet because They asked for the nullity of the trial . That is in the Chamber, but they have already been rejected in the first instance, so they will also be sentenced to the same penalty shortly.

Matías Morla He is the only plaintiff lawyer who represented Diego Maradona’s sisters in the case and who followed the case. “There is not enough sorrow for the aberration that these savages did, but both I and Diego’s sisters are satisfied of having achieved that this act does not end unpunished “, commented the lawyer.

In addition, he added: “As I promised to the memory of my friend and his sisters, we carry this cause to the end. and now we are going to be attentive to the completion of the tasks and with the donation to the Foundation that helps children who have addiction problems ”.

“We hope that the appeal filed by the other two defendants will be resolved soon and that they will end up with the same sentence”Morla pointed out finally.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT