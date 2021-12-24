One user shared her experience when trying to order a Moët at Cornershop but the product image featured a Corona beer.

Platforms such as Cornershop have been the great allies for consumers after the arrival of the pandemic that closed all stores and commercial establishments.

The order of a Cornershop user was involved in a small controversy after the platform mistook a Corona beer for a bottle of Moët.

It seems that now is not the time to go out to the stores to do the shopping, because, thanks to some mobile applications, it is now easier to order them at home.

These types of practices have begun to be more than a trend, but are already among the new habits of consumers, many of which adapted to this form after the arrival of the pandemic.

As we well know, once the Covid-19 began to spread throughout the world, those who suffered the most were the department stores, since they were left without customers and, on many occasions, without staff.

Given this, the alternative was to move to digitization and eCommerce, which, during this period, has had greater growth. Thus, then, platforms like Cornershop received thousands of downloads.

Today, a few hours before Christmas arrives, users have already started making last-minute purchases, taking all kinds of products just to have a good time.

In this way, through Twitter, a user shared her experience when trying to order a Moët through Cornershop but, in the image of the product, there was a clear Corona beer, the classic drink of the brand.

Of course, that error caused a bit of confusion and, after pointing it out in your account, the platform responded promptly, correcting that “small” detail.

What happened @CornershopMX @Uber_MEX ?? Is this really a Moët ??? Or what do you think @Corona_MX ?? pic.twitter.com/5Zohuc8fmY – Lencha in trouble (@bolloenapuros) December 23, 2021

Although it is understood that it was an error and, as expressed by the application itself, it was corrected immediately, the truth is that, as often happens on Twitter, this could have escalated much further and left Cornershop in a bad way.

However, this was not the case, which shows that in a space such as social networks it is important to maintain a constant flow of communication, in which consumers feel confident to express all kinds of comments, complaints or suggestions.

On the other hand, the fact is still funny and has all the elements so that, as is customary in social networks, it became a meme, but it was not.

