Spider-Man, is the superhero par excellence, the favorite of all generations and the one with the most parodies and fans in the world of social networks, after the resounding success of the recent premiere of the new installment of Spider-Man (Spider -Man: No Way Home), which broke audience records, genre brawls and caused a collapse of the networks and box offices to search for a ticket, it is not surprising that everyone is looking for their place within the franchise; However, it will be a Mexican who proudly wears the superhero costume, since a certain streaming platform confirms the Mexican Miles Morales.

Disney Plus confirmed the Mexican actor starring in “Chicuarotes”, a film directed by Gael García, as the new Spider-Man of the Marvel universe, Due to the fact that in previous days the young actor announced his intentions to be part of the next projects from Marvel.

I’m just waiting for Marvel to release the casting for Miles Morales’ Spiderman. – Benny Emmanuell (@benny_emmanuel) December 23, 2021

The Mexican Miles Morales

The CQ actor presented the following message from his official Twitter account benny_emmanuel: “I’m just waiting for Marvel to release the casting for Miles Morales’ Spiderman”, which quickly went viral, reaching multiple reactions and thousands of comments and shares. Because the Mexican ruled waiting to collaborate with Disney and Marvel, it was announced that it was his representatives who contacted the young actor to begin negotiations and that he had a leading role in the new installment of the Marvel universe, as they point out: “Mexico is an important country in the streaming content industry, so the integration of Benny will be beneficial for everyone.”

In networks you can read comments of encouragement and congratulations for the news, such as the one made by @danivizuet_, which states the following: “@benny_emmanuel, It would be perfect for you, besides that Miles has Latin roots, it’s not bad at all.” This news has generated great expectation within the Mexican community, if only it were true; however, we appreciate that you got to the end “innocent little dove that you let yourself be fooled” today, December 28, April Fools Day, we celebrate Mexican talent and we hope to see more compatriots triumphing in international cinema.

