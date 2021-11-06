Spider-Man, the most popular hero of ‘The House of Ideas’ joins the rest of the team at the next Marvel’s Avengers event.

Marvel it is still steadfast in the expansion of its multiverse. Thus, the convergence between realities or the inclusion of more and more characters within each one of them, is not only seen in films. The company has replicated the model in series and even in video games, as they also have a large number of titles in these formats. Of the latter, for example, it stands out Marvel’s avengers.

The delivery is a creation in alliance with Square enix, which is the studio that created the saga of Final fantasy and other successes. However, despite the great trajectory of both parties, the project has been strongly criticized and one of the targets was the existence of internal payments that bothered users, which were recently withdrawn.

For its part, other news about the game came to light in the last hours. It is about the arrival of a new character, which is, nothing more and nothing less, that Spider-man. In fact, the company has already shared a synopsis of its arrival in history.

“Peter parker discover the new plan IMA to acquire technology that could make his army of Shinto unstoppable and total domination inevitable. He must team up with the Avengers to stop this looming threat, and he strikes a shy friendship with Ms. Marvel and Black widow while keeping your identity hidden. As a hero used to working alone, he faces the new dynamic of teamwork. Will he join the Avengers full-time, or will he remain independent in his fight against IMA?”Says the producer.

Thus, the date that the developer set for the launch of the event was November 30, 2021. The event will be titled “Spider-Man: with the great power of the hero”And now it is only waiting for the visual that the character will have in the product in question to be revealed.