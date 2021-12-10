Comments from Monolith Productions studio head David Hewitt appear to have confirmed that the game of Wonder woman will include the nemesis system originally introduced in ‘Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor’. The newly announced Wonder Woman game was without a doubt one of the biggest surprises of the 2021 Game Awards. Aside from a short CGI trailer, WB Games didn’t offer much concrete information; However, post-announcement details noted that the title will take the form of an open-world experience.

If we consider the most recent projects of Monolith, it is not surprising that Wonder woman be open world. The studio’s Middle-earth games received a lot of praise for their open environments, though the real selling point – beyond the LotR license, of course – is the nemesis system. This feature of the gameplay worked in such a way that the enemies that the players encountered on the battlefield remembered each encounter. A previously eliminated enemy would return later, stronger and eager for revenge. If the player continued to outmatch their opponent, Middle-earth’s Nemesis system allowed the enemy to continually evolve, turning pawns at the beginning of the game into arch-rivals at the end. Their individual personalities and unique strengths and weaknesses gave the novel idea an added flavor of complexity, something that should prove beneficial in an interactive adventure starring the princess of Themyscira.

In a post-filing statement Wonder woman, Monolith Studio Director and Vice President David Hewitt hinted that the adventure would include his nemesis system own. He noted that the system had already “raised the bar” for storytelling in games, and expressed his excitement for the opportunity to continue pushing the boundaries of open-world experiences with Wonder Woman as the protagonist. The studio head’s comment reads in part: “The Nemesis System raised the bar for player-driven narrative, and we’re excited to push the open-world genre forward, combining cutting-edge action with inventive narratives to create a Wonder Woman game. that everyone will want to play. “

The apparent confirmation of nemesis system Middle-earth-style raises many questions about the project of Wonder woman by Monolith. Diana’s mother, Hipólita, narrates the trailer and calls her home to face a new threat that is invading her “shores.” This implies that the title will take place on the island of Themyscira. If so, this suggests that the mysterious threat will constitute the preponderance of enemies, meaning that the enemies that populate the Nemesis System could be different from anything previously seen in WBIE licensed games.

Earlier this year, WB obtained USPTO approval for a patent on the Nemesis system, which removes the nifty system from the marketplace for developers and publishers who have no interest in licensing mechanics from the giant Warner Bros. And the dos and don’ts could be quite difficult to navigate, given that any characteristic described in the patent may be the subject of litigation if it appears in another game.