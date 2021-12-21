Ómicron in Mexico: Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, undersecretary of Prevention and health promotion, reported that 23 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Ómicron, have been detected in Mexico. Where it stands out that 70% of those infected were not vaccinated.

In a press conference from the National Palace, the federal official explained that the confirmed cases presented mild symptoms. In Only one of the cases was preventive hospitalization applied.

In Mexico City, there is a record of 16 cases, of which 10 are men and 6 are women, in an age range of 30 to 35 years. In these cases, 56% had no vaccination history.

Additionally, the sequencing of three more possible cases is expected.

In the case of the State of Mexico, the Ministry of Health identified six samples where four are from men and two from women. In all cases, there was no vaccination history.

In Sinaloa a case is being studied, while yesterday the positive case for Ómicron was confirmed in a woman from Tamaulipas.

“We have 23 omicron samples, three samples have been analyzed in detail. Of these cases, 70% did not have a vaccine. These positive cases are in four entities. In Sinaloa there is a case study ”, stated López-Gatell.

“Of the 23 omicron positives, all have mild symptoms, one was hospitalized in a preventive manner. Most of those who occupy the hospitals are unvaccinated people, the same happens with omicron ”, he added.

In three cases, the origin of the disease was imported, while in the remaining 20 its origin is still being studied.

the hospital conversion response is intact

López-Gatell commented that if necessary, the hospital conversion response is intact and attention can be given to a rebound in COVID-19 cases.

“Hospitals have been vacating, at this time we have just over 10% of Covid beds. The reconversion capacity is intact, they can be reactivated at any time at the rate that is necessary ”.

HORIZON COVID MEXICO

In the last 24 hours, Mexico added 716 new cases of coronavirus and 58 deaths, accumulating 3 million 934 thousand 102 infections and 297 thousand 916 deaths, according to the report from the Ministry of Health. The technical statement also counts: 574 thousand 279 suspected cases 7 million 668 thousand 682 negative cases 15 thousand 420 estimated active cases.

Coronavirus cases Mexico City, State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Tabasco, Puebla, Veracruz, Sonora and San Luis Potosí. The incidence rate of accumulated cases is 3,050.3 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The distribution by sex in confirmed cases shows a predominance in women (50.2 percent). The overall median age is 39 years.

