VGChartz has been comparing the Xbox Series X and PS5 sales during each of the weeks that have passed since its launch. The figures they share are estimates from retail data, and in some cases official figures. However, their estimates have been a standard to understand the evolution of the video game market and how each brand is positioned against it in the new generation of consoles.

The figures when it comes to Xbox Series X and PS5 sales are quite interesting. If we count up to the current week (week 57 after the launch of the new consoles), According to VGChartz PS5 has sold a total of 16 million one hundred thousand and XSX | S, 10 million six hundred thirty thousand.

They compare the sales of Xbox Series X and PS5

Through the first 57 weeks available worldwide, the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X | S by 5.47 million units. If we look at the market share over 57 weeks, the PS5 has a 37.8% market share, and the Xbox Series X | S, 25.0%, a much narrower difference than in the past. And if we also take into account the way Microsoft has been diversifying its market, this seems to be a very good one for the green brand.

Xbox Reports Huge Profit Growth in Hardware Sales

If you look according to the regions Xbox Series X and PS5 sales differences, VGChartz it divides them like this. In the US, the PS5 has sold 5 million six hundred thousand, and the XSX | S 5 million. In Europe, PS5 has sold 6 million three hundred and eighty thousand. And the XSX | S, 3 million two hundred and forty thousand. Quite a noticeable difference. In Japan, the PS5 has sold 1 million one hundred ninety thousand and the XSX | S only one hundred and twenty thousand consoles.